Suge Knight Doesn’t Want to Be Involved in the Tupac Shakur Murder Trial – Report

All eyes are on the Tupac Shakur murder trial as jury selection begins in Las Vegas. One person who wants no involvement in the legal proceeding is Marion "Suge" Knight.

According to an ABC News report, published on Monday (Aug. 10), the former Death Row Records CEO emphatically told the news outlet that he wants no involvement in the Tupac Shakur murder trial. He wants no part of anything related to Duane Davis (aka Keffe D or Keefe D), who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 killing of the late rapper.

"This trial has nothing to do with me, and if somebody brings me there, it's gonna hurt whoever brings me there. I promise you that," he reportedly warned.

"They make me come there against my will, if [Keefe D]'s lawyers bring me there, it don't look good for him. If the prosecution brings me there, it don't look good for them," he continued, adding, "Leave me out of it."

Nearly 30 years ago, on Sept. 7, 1996, Suge Knight was the driver of a black BMW as Tupac Shakur was gunned down in the passenger seat following the Mike Tyson vs. Bruce Seldon fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Investigators allege that Keefe D ordered the hit on the legendary rapper in retaliation for a fight between 'Pac and Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, Davis' nephew.

As previously reported, Keefe D appeared in court for the trial on Monday, as Nevada Judge Carli Kierny began vetting a group of 75 potential jurors, inquiring about medical hurdles or language gaps that might hinder their service. The process is expected to take several days to a week before opening statements and testimony begin.

Keefe D, 63, has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang in Tupac's death. The Associate Press reported that the former Crip leader sat quietly alongside his attorney during the proceedings.

As for Suge, who is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence in California for a 2015 fatal hit-and-run, he's not willing to testify if he does get called to the witness stand.

"You have people who wasn't there, wasn't in the car, but they're telling the story," he told ABC News. "I am not going to be responsible for sending another man to prison for the rest of his life," he continued. "If God's forgiving, who am I to think I'm bigger than God and don't forgive? Because I'm not."

Decades after witnessing and surviving the killing of the beloved West Coast icon, Suge revealed that he still misses 2Pac.

"There's not a day that goes by that me, personally, doesn't think about Tupac, or I miss Tupac," he said. "That's my brother."

"Tupac is not here," he added. "Well, I wouldn't say he's not here because he's in everybody's mind, and the people who knew him, he's in their heart[s]."

The trial is expected to last about a month. Keefe D is facing life in prison if found guilty.

Watch Fox 5 New York Report: Managing Director of Jury Research on Jury Deselection for Tupac Trial

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