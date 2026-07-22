Snoop Dogg’s Biopic Will Premiere Next Summer

Snoop Dogg's biopic has a confirmed release date.

According to Deadline's report, published on Tuesday (July 21), Universal Pictures have set the premiere date for Snoop Dogg's biopic, titled Snoop, for Aug. 6, 2027. The R-rated film will feature Outer Banks actor Jonathan Daviss portraying the titular West Coast rap icon.

Snoop hopped on his X.com account and shared the exciting news. In his post, the rap veteran shared a screenshot of the Deadline article and wrote, August 6, 2027!!! [three fire emojis] ready??"

Universal Pictures has a great track record when it comes to making biopics. Recently, the studio took Lionsgate's Michael Jackson musical film Michael past the $1 billion global box office threshold. Additionally, the N.W.A 2015 biopic Straight Outta Compton and Eminem's 2003 autobiographical flick 8 Mile were both box office hits, grossing $201.6 million and $242.8 million worldwide, respectively, reports Deadline.

In a June 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Snoop Dogg was asked why he picked Daviss to portray him in the biopic. The Doggfather praised the 26-year-old thespian for being the complete package.

"Jonathan is the whole thing. He's dynamic actor. He's a great spirit and he's a learner. He's able to take things and make it better," he said.

The biopic Snoop will be produced by Brian Grazer and directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow).

See Snoop Dogg's Reaction to the News of His Biopic's Release Date

Watch Snoop Dogg Explain Why He Picked Actor Jonathan Daviss to Portray Him in His Biopic

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