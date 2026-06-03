Daz Dillinger Accuses Snoop Dogg of Conducting Business With Alleged Fake Death Row Contract

Daz Dillinger is accusing Snoop Dogg of conducting business with an allegedly forged Death Row contract.

The cousins have been in a bitter back-and-forth over royalties that Daz claims he is owed from his time with Death Row Records, which Snoop now owns. On May 29, Daz attempted to prove his point by sharing a contract on Instagram. The contract is between Daz and Amaru Entertainment, the record label founded by Tupac Shakur's mother after his death. However, Suge Knight's former wife, R&B Michel'le, signed the contract on Daz's behalf. Last month, Daz sued Amaru Entertainment for unpaid production royalties.

"CEO SNOOP SNORT DOGG KNIGHT THIS IS THE BULLSH*T IM TALKIN BOUT & YALL THINK IM GOIN CRAZY," Daz captioned the post. "This is what I’m fighting for. Fake false paperwork false signatures forge signatures that Snoop Dogg is abiding by because I have a lot of equity in death row, history and business and they trying to steal it from me."

Snoop Dogg has denied accusations that he is doing bad business.

"Why you mad at me, when the ni**as that had [Death Row] before me, you didn't say nothing?" Snoop questioned on a recent episode of Glasses Malone's No Ceilings podcast. "Now you suing the homie, rest in peace. How gangsta is that? H*e sh*t.

"Check the books," Snoop added. "I have zero to hide."

See Daz Dillinger Calling Out Snoop Dogg and Snoop's Reaction to the Situation

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