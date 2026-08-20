Keffe D Appears to Call Former Head of Death Row Records Security Reggie Wright Jr. a ‘Rat’ During Tupac Shakur Murder Trial

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis appeared to call witness Reggie Wright Jr. a "rat" following Reggie's testimony in court on day two of the Tupac Shakur murder trial.

On Tuesday (Aug. 18), Wright took the stand and discussed his time working as Death Row's head of security. Wright, a former Compton police officer, was a key figure within the label and has long been the subject of theories surrounding Pac’s death. He has denied having any involvement in the killing.

Following his hour-long testimony, the court cameras panned to Keffe, who can be seen seemingly mumbling "f**king rat" under his breath as Reggie left the stand.

The moment was not the only time things got tense in the courtroom on day two. Just before Reggie's testimony, witness James 'MOB James' McDonald took the stand and he was very clearly not happy to be there.

The former Death Row Records security guard was in Las Vegas on the night Pac was fatally shot, but he's adamant that he did not witness the shooting and became increasingly frustrated as attorneys questioned him about who he believed was responsible. At one point, he directly addressed Keffe and let him know that while he still does not like him, he has no plans of being the man to put Keffe behind bars.

James said he was only testifying because he had been subpoenaed and didn't want to be held in contempt of court. He doubled down on his statement that he wasn't part of Tupac's entourage when the shooting happened before being excused from the stand.

The full trial is expected to last about six weeks. Keffe D is facing life in prison if convicted of orchestrating the 1996 murder.

Check out the video of the moment Keffe D called Reggie White Jr. a "rat" under his breath at the 6:35:09-mark below.

Watch Keffe D Call Witness Reggie White Jr. a 'Rat'

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