Critics Came for His Album, But Lil Wayne Proved He Hasn’t Missed a Beat With ‘A Milli’ and ‘Welcome to Tha Carter’ Performance at 2025 BET Awards

Lil Wayne has been facing some heavy criticism for his latest album, Tha Carter VI, but his 2025 BET Awards performance proves that Weezy hasn't missed a beat.

Lil Wayne Gives Crowd-Pleasing Performance of "A Milli" and New Song "Welcome to Tha Carter" at 2025 BET Awards

Just days after dropping an album that has all but divided hip-hop fans and critics alike, Lil Wayne hit the stage in Los Angeles on Monday (June 9) with a BET Awards performance that reminded the entire culture why he's one of the greatest of all time.

As the lights dipped low inside of downtown L.A.'s Peacock Theater, a woman draped in a red Young Money robe told the mythical story of Lil Wayne as heard on "King Carter," the intro track to Tha Carter VI. A seamless segue then sees a full church choir singing the opening phrases to Weezy's new song "Welcome to Tha Carter."

From there, Wayne casually walks to center stage in red carpet-meets-skate park attire and proceeds to go in bar-for-bar, bringing true life to the song's lyrics, "Respect, I don't demand, I deserve, my standards superb."

The short but crowd-pleasing performance then transitions into Lil Wayne's six-times platinum certified smash from Tha Carter III, "A Milli," a track that Wayne has mastered through concerts across the globe.

Lil Wayne Seems Unfazed by Recent Criticism of His Tha Carter VI Album

Lil Wayne's raucous showing at the 2025 BET Awards comes directly on the heels of what could be perceived as somewhat of a very rare "L" for the Louisiana legend. Immediately upon the release of Tha Carter VI on Friday (June 6), fans hit up social media with a whole lot to say about the quality of the album, complete with criticism of Weezy's choice of production and genre-bending experimental sounds.

However, plenty of Wayne stans were quick to come to the New Orleans MC's defense. Valid arguments were presented, pointing out that Lil Wayne remains an elite lyricist who is perhaps being held to an impossible standard.

Either way, judging by Wayne's performance at the BET Awards, Tunechi has a whole lot left in the tank.

Check out Lil Wayne performing "A Milli" and "Welcome to Tha Carter" at the 2025 BET Awards below.

Watch Lil Wayne Perform "A Milli" and "Welcome to Tha Carter" at the 2025 BET Awards