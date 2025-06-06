Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI Divides the Internet, Fans Go Crazy With Hilarious Reactions

Lil Wayne finally dropped his long-awaited album, Tha Carter VI, and fans have a lot to say about it—both good and bad.

Lil Wayne Finally Drops Tha Carter VI Album

Lil Wayne returned to the rap game on Friday (June 6) to drop his new LP, Tha Carter VI. The 19-song project comes five years after his most recent solo album, Funeral, and seven years after he blessed fans with Tha Carter V.

Tunechi's project features several guest appearances including BigXthaPlug, Big Sean, MGK, 2 Chainz, Kodak Black and more. Even Wayne's two children, Kameron Carter and Lil Novi, make cameo appearances on the album. Production on the album are from a variety of track masters, including Wyclef Jean, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Boi-1da, Mannie Fresh and Weezy, himself.

How Are Fans Reacting to Lil Wayne's New Album?

Hours after Lil Wayne delivered his new album, fans quickly jumped on social media to offer their opinions about the project. While there are many fans that loved the sound, which is a mix of Weezy's usual rap style combined with him singing, a lot of people were disappointed with the production on Tha Carter VI.

"Poor beat selection[.] No cohesion[.] Better served as a mixtape[.]," wrote one fan on X. "Lyrically good but it's just all over the show. His team and his own accord have let him and the project down," he added. "More cons than pros. The highlights are noteworthy but overall 4.5/10."

"Wtf are these beats Lil Wayne got on Carter 6. He cant be fr bro," questioned another person.

Some people felt it's time for Lil Wayne to hang up the microphone and retire from rap.

"Don't get it twisted. Lil Wayne is a legend. He's dropped some classic mixtapes and great albums," typed one fan. "But y'all gotta stop acting like this is 2008. Everyone falls off eventually and this might be Wayne's time!"

However, there were many positive reactions to Tha Carter VI album.

"I can't understand all the hate behind this album. This is Wayne's best album since IANAHB2," praised one listener. "There's literally 2 maybe 3 skips on the whole album. The production is unapologetically Lil Wayne. It's a weird album and I fkn love it."

Fans also poked fun at Wayne with some hilarious memes. One person shared a meme of Yung Joc's black-and-white crying video to show his tears of disappointment for the rap vet's project.

Check out more reactions and hilarious fan memes below.

See More Hilarious Fan Reactions to Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI Album