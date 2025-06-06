Lil Wayne Finally Drops Tha Carter VI Album With a Stacked List of Features

Lil Wayne season is here again. Following a five-year solo album hiatus, Weezy finally delivers his highly anticipated Tha Carter VI album.

Lil Wayne Drops Tha Carter VI Album

At long last, Tunechi is back. On Friday (June 6), the New Orleans rap legend released the sixth volume of his storied Tha Carter series on DSPs. The latest album from the Young Money head honcho comes five years after his most recent solo album, Funeral, and seven years after he blessed fans with Tha Carter V. C6 contains 19 songs.

Who Is Featured on Tha Carter VI?

The new Wayne album features several guest appearances. 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, Big Sean, BigXthaPlug, MGK and more are featured on the project. Two of Weezy's children, Kameron Carter and Lil Novi, also appear on C6, on the songs "Rari" and "Mula Komin In," respectively. Fans were hoping the album would feature reunions with Drake and Nicki Minaj. However, neither of them is listed on the tracklist.

Lil Wayne Announces Tha Carter VI Tour

In promotion of the new album, Weezy is embarking on Tha Carter VI Tour. Officially kicking off on July 30, the tour will run through Oct. 2 and feature Tyga and special guests NoCap and Belly Gang Kushington on selected dates.

Listen to Lil Wayne's new Tha Carter VI LP below.

Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI Tracklist

1. "King Carter"

2. "Welcome to tha Carter"

3. "Bells"

4. "Hip-Hop" featuring BigXthaPlug and Jay Jones

5. "Sharks" featuring Jelly Roll and Big Sean

6. "Banned From NO"

7. "The Days" featuring Bono

8. "Cotton Candy" featuring 2 Chainz

9. "Flex Up"

10. "Island Holiday"

11. "Loki's Theme"

12. "If I Played the Guitar"

13. "Peanuts 2 N Elephant"

14. "Rari" featuring Kameron Carter

15. "Maria" featuring Andrea Bocelli and Wyclef

16. "Bein Myself" featuring Mannie Fresh

17. "Mula Komin In" featuring Lil Novi

18. "Alone in the Studio With My Gun" featuring MGK and Kodak Black

19. "Written History"

Stream Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI Album

Lil Wayne Tha Carter VI Young Money/Republic loading...