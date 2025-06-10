Kendrick Lamar Almost Walks Away With a Sweep After Earning Five 2025 BET Awards

Kendrick Lamar's unrivaled reign at the top of the rap game continues, as the Compton, Calif. rapper walked away with five wins at the 2025 BET Awards.

Kendrick Lamar Almost Sweeps at the 2025 BET Awards

As the BET Awards were broadcast live from Peacock Theater in his home city of Los Angeles on Monday (June 9), Kendrick Lamar dominated the competition in very much the same way he has over the past year and some change. K-Dot led all artists with 10 nominations. With a potential to win six total awards because he was nominated multiple times in multiple categories, he ended up snagging five awards.

Album of the Year: GNX

Video of the Year: "Not Like Us"

Best Collaboration: "Luther" Featuring SZA

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Video Director of the Year

The Album of the Year win ties K-Dot with Beyoncé for the most wins in the category. Kendrick was on hand to accept his award for Album of the Year, during which host Kevin Hart handed him his other four awards.

"I just brought out more awards. You been winninig sh*t all year, I just figured I'd get in front of it," Kevin says in the video below.

Doechii Makes Statement at 2025 BET Awards

On a night in which protesters took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles in direct response to federal raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last week, Doechii made a pointed statement when accepting her award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

"As much as I’m honored by this award, I do want to address what’s happening right now outside of the building," Doechii said. "There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order."

"Trump is using military forces to stop a protest. I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us. What type of government is that?"

Read More: Every Rapper Who Turned Heads on the 2025 BET Awards Red Carpet

Check out Kendrick Lamar's 2025 BET Awards Album of the Year acceptance speech below.

Watch Kendrick Lamar Accept the Award for Album of the Year at the 2025 BET Awards