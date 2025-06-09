2025 BET Awards Proceed as Protests Erupt Over ICE Raids in Los Angeles

BET plans to move forward with the 2025 BET Awards despite nearby ICE protests in Los Angeles.

BET Moving Forward With 2025 BET Awards

On Sunday (June 8), a spokesperson for BET released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter about the status of the annual award show amid huge protests in DTLA.

"BET remains committed to the safety of our guests and staff," the statement reads. "We are working closely with LAPD and monitoring the situation. The 2025 BET Awards will take place Monday, June 9th, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT as scheduled."

The 2025 BET Awards Details

The 2025 BET Awards is scheduled to take place at Peacock Theater. Kevin Hart will host the event for the second time since 2011. Lil Wayne, GloRilla, Playboi Carti, Teyana Taylor and Leon Thomas are slated to perform. Kendrick Lamar leads all artists with 10 nominations. K-Dot isn't the only rapper looking to win big. Rising star and former XXL Freshman Doechii is up for six awards, along with Drake, Future and GloRilla. Metro Boomin wrapped up five nods and SZA and The Weeknd each nabbed four.

What to Know About ICE Protests in L.A.

Anti-immigration raid protestors have been clashing with police in downtown L.A. since last week following a targeted sweep by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE reported arresting 118 people on June 7, "including five gang members and numerous criminal aliens."

Protests started outside the Metropolitan Detention Center, where many of the people arrested were taken, resulting in police deploying tear gas and pepper spray on Sunday (June 8). President Trump has threatened to send 2,000 members of the National Guard to L.A. to "address the lawlessness..." However, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has pushed back, claiming Trump's threats are only "inflaming tensions."

Read More: Every Rapper Who Won a 2025 Grammy Award