Every Rapper Who Won a 2025 Grammy Award

The 2025 Grammy Awards are here and some of your favorite artists are taking home golden gramophones today.

Rappers Winning at 2025 Grammy Awards

On Sunday (Feb. 2), the 67th annual Grammy Awards will premiere live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Over two dozen rappers and producers are nominated for nearly 60 awards. Multiple rhymers will hear their names called and be handed golden gramophones. XXL will be updating the winners list here as they're announced during the pre-show and live show throughout the day.

Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone are tied for the most nominated artists in the hip-hop space with seven apiece. K-Dot's "Not Like Us" was given five nods in categories like Best Rap Song and Song of the Year. Posty's work in the country scene last year was recognized with nominations coming in for "Fortnight," his collaboration with Taylor Swift, for Record of the Year, as well as his F-1 Trillion album for Best Country Album.

Doechii earned the most nominations for a female rapper by locking in four. She landed nods for Best New Artist and Best Rap Album, for her mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, among others.

Last year, Killer Mike led all hip-hop artists with three wins after sweeping the rap category by winning Best Rap Album for Michael, as well as Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists and Engineers" featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane. Hendrix and 3 Stacks also scooped another two awards. Lil Durk won his first Grammy Award, while Jay-Z received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

This year's Grammy Awards is taking place with a different sense of purpose due to the wildfires that ravaged Southern California in January. The platform will also be used to raise money for wildfire relief efforts. The Recording Academy and MusiCares have already pledged $1 million to aid music professionals and have launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort.

"In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else," Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and board of trustees chair Tammy Hurt said in a joint statement released in January. "The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles."

See every rapper who was nominated for a 2025 Grammy Award below and check back for winners.