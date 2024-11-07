Every Rapper Nominated for a 2025 Grammy Award

The nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards are loading and some of your favorite rappers will find themselves in line to earn a golden gramophone during the ceremony next year.

Rappers Nominated for Grammy Awards

On Friday (Nov. 8), The Recording Academy will announce the nominees for the 67th annual Grammy Awards, which will take place in February. XXL will be updating the article as the nominees are announced starting at 10:45 a.m. EST.

Last year's Grammy Awards was highlighted by Killer Mike winning big. He swept the rap category earning awards for Best Rap Album (Michael), Best Rap Song ("Scientists and Engineers" featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane, and Best Rap Performance ("Scientists and Engineers" featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane). His big moment was marred by his arrest at the event after getting into a confrontation with a female security guard. The charges were later dropped.

Lecrae nabbed two awards for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "Your Power" with Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Church Clothes 4. The award show also featured Lil Durk winning his first Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for "All My Life" featuring J. Cole. Jay-Z received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 2, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The host for the ceremony has yet to be announced. Trevor Noah has hosted the event for the last four years.