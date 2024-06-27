Killer Mike will not be charged in connection to an altercation involving a security guard at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Killer Mike Will Not Be Charged After Grammy Arrest

On Thursday (June 27), XXL confirmed with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office that Killer Mike, real name Michael Render, would not face criminal charges stemming from a scuffle he got into with a security guard at the 2024 Grammy Awards in February.

"Mr. Render has successfully completed the Office's hearing process, including a community service requirement that was imposed," a District Attorney spokesperson told XXL.

TMZ has reported that Mike agreed to do some community service with a non-profit of his choosing. They reportedly did warn Mike that he needed to stay out of trouble for the next year or that the case could be reopened.

XXL has reached out to Killer Mike's team for further comment.

Killer Mike Arrested at 2024 Grammys

Killer Mike was arrested at the 66th annual Grammy Awards back in February. He had just won Best Rap Album for Michael, Best Rap Song for "Scientists & Engineers" and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers." After video emerged of Mike being taken away in handcuffs, Rolling Stone reported that a female security guard had claimed the rapper pushed her to the ground during an argument. She allegedly sustained injuries from the altercation. Killer Mike was booked for misdemeanor battery and released on zero bail later that night.

Mike then appeared on the radio show V-103's The Big Tigger Morning Show a few days after his arrest where he was asked about the incident.

"I won a Grammy," Mike said during the interview. "We partied all night. Shout out to my record label. Ain’t nothing had happened, man. But we winners. That’s it."

When pressed again for details on his arrest, Killer Mike commented, "We hit a speed bump and then we hit back to the party."

Mike wouldn't say anything else about the altercation.

