Killer Mike Calls His Arrest at 2024 Grammy Awards a ‘Speed Bump’

Killer Mike has made his first public comments following being arrested at the 2024 Grammy Awards after he won three Grammys.

Killer Mike Talks About Wild Night at the Grammy Awards

On Monday (Feb. 5), Killer Mike was a guest on V-103's The Big Tigger Morning Show to talk about his big night at the 66th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 4). The 48-year-old Atlanta rapper scooped up three awards and also went viral for being arrested at the event. Killer Mike was somewhat mum on the details of the incident.

"I won a Grammy," Mike said during the interview below when asked what happened last night. "We partied all night. Shout out to my record label. Ain’t nothing had happened, man. But we winners. That’s it."

When pressed again for details on his viral arrest, Killer Mike commented, "We hit a speed bump and then we hit back to the party."

Killer Mikę Arrested at Grammy Awards

After accepting the awards for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, video surfaced of Killer Mike being hauled away in handcuffs. It was later reported he was arrested after being accused of knocking down a security guard at the event.

The Los Angeles Police Department released the following statement about the arrest to XXL on Monday morning:

"On Sunday February 4th just after 4pm a male adult was detained & handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court. The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division. The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery. Render has been released on zero bail."

XXL has reached out to Killer Mike's team for comment.

Check out Killer Mike speaking on his wild night at the 2024 Grammy Awards on V-103's The Big Tigger Morning Show below.

Listen to Killer Mike on V-103's The Big Tigger Morning Show