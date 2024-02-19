Killer Mike's critically acclaimed album Michael wins Album of the Year for the XXL Awards 2024.

Killer Mike's Michael Wins Album of the Year for XXL Awards 2024

After a year stacked with new album releases from A-list acts in the hip-hop space, Killer Mike's Michael earns yet another accolade by being named Album of the Year for the XXL Awards 2024, on Monday (Feb. 19). The Atlanta-rapper's latest opus bested six other lauded albums released over the past year including Gunna's A Gift and a Curse, Travis $cott's Utopia, Drake's For All the Dogs, Doja Cat's Scarlet, Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 and Rod Wave's Nostalgia.

Immediately upon being released last June, Michael became an undeniable favorite among hip-hop fans. After reaching a peak position of No. 58 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Killer Mike's instant classic earned the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album earlier this month. Through his elite brand of lyricism over gospel-yet-trap-influenced production, Mike delivers insightful stories of his journey across various stages of his life complete with standout features from the likes of Young Thug, 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign. The album's lead single "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane took home big wins in both the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The esteemed XXL Awards Board, which selected Michael as Album of the Year, is comprised of over 250 of the music industry's heaviest hitters. Artists like 50 Cent and Cam'ron joined record execs such as Def Jam Recordings CEO Tunji Balogun and Top Dawg Entertainment President Terrence "Punch" Hendersen, among many others, to vote on 11 categories for the XXL Awards 2024.

Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Wins Album of the Year for XXL Awards 2023

Predating Killer Mike's Album of the Year win for the XXL Awards 2024, Kendrick Lamar and his diamond-encrusted crown of thorns reigned supreme as last year's winner in the category with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Despite the pressure of being arguably the most highly anticipated project in the rap game at the time, King Kendrick's 2022 double LP delivered on all fronts. After moving 295,000 units in its first week, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers reached as high as No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The introspective and socially conscious project marked the fourth time Kendrick landed a chart-topping album in his storied career.