Organized Noize Producer Rico Wade Dead at 52

Organized Noize Producer Rico Wade Dies at 52

Rico Wade, a legendary Atlanta producer of the production group Organized Noize and the founding member of the Dungeon Family, has died. He was 52. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Grammy Award-winning rapper Killer Mike announced the sad news on his Instagram page on Saturday (April 13). He wrote, in part:

"I don't have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss. I am Praying for your wife and Children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all. I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya'll."

Killer Mike continued: "This is a part of the journey. You told me 'It ain't been hard throughout the journey, it's been a Journey.' The journey ain't gonna be the Same Journey without U. Like U say tho Umma 'Stay Down on it'......we all are.

Love and Respect, Michael."

