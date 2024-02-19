Killer Mike has been declared the Male Rapper of the Year for the XXL Awards 2024.

Killer Mike Wins Male Rapper of the Year for the XXL Awards 2024

On Monday (Feb. 19), Killer Mike was deemed the Male Rapper of the Year, beating out a packed field of competitors that included Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, J. Cole, Gunna and Lil Uzi Vert. The Atlanta rapper had an insane 2023 and a robust start to 2024, although the year is only two months in. The release of his critically acclaimed album and first solo effort in over a decade, Michael, arrived in June of 2023. The project was quickly described as album of the year worthy and the accolades followed soon after.

Killer Mike's XXL Awards trophy can be placed on his mantle next to his recent Grammy wins for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his track "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane.

Kendrick Lamar Wins Male Rapper of the Year for XXL Awards 2023

Killer Mike's victory comes after Kendrick Lamar won Male Rapper of the Year back in 2023. K. Dot was up against 21 Savage, Future, Lil Baby, Drake, Pusha T and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, but emerged the winner because of his jam-packed 2022, which included a historical performance during the Super Bowl halftime show with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Eminem. Kendrick then dropped off his highly anticipated album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, months later in May. The album was his first project since 2018's critically acclaimed DAMN. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was nominated for eight Grammys, and Kendrick closed out the year on his Big Steppers Tour alongside his cousin, Baby Keem.

All of 2024's winners were voted by the XXL Awards Board, made up of over 200 music execs, industry insiders, DJs, publicists, managers, tastemakers and rappers themselves. Some of the biggest board members include Derrick Arroh, Theola Borden, Shari Bryant, Wayne "Wayno" Clark, Charlamagne Tha God, Tariq Cherif, Tina Davis and Amir "Cash" Esmailian and artists like Eminem, 50 Cent, Future, 2 Chainz, Jadakiss and dozens of others.

Other awards this year include Artist of the Year, Performer of the Year, Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Female Rapper of the Year, Best New Artist of the Year, Producer of the Year and Hip-Hop's Humanitarian of the Year.