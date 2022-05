Kendrick Lamar Announces Massive Big Steppers Tour With Baby Keem and Tanna Leone

Kendrick Lamar is embarking upon a massive tour in support of his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

On Friday (May 13), Kendrick announced the dates for The Big Steppers Tour, which will make 65 stops across three continents and also feature Baby Keem and Tanna Leone on selected dates. The tour kicks off on July 19, in Oklahoma City, before cross-crossing North America. On Oct. 7, Kendrick takes the show across The Pond for several shows in the U.K. including multiple stops at the 02 Arena. From there, the five-month tour makes stop five stops in Australia before closing out on Dec. 16, in Auckland, New Zealand.

Tickets go on sale starting Fri., May 20 at noon PST on oklama.com.

Kendrick Lamar The Big Steppers Tour

The tour announcement comes hours after Kendrick Lamar released his fifth studio album. The two-disk LP features 18 songs with guest appearances from Kodak Black, Ghostface Killah, Baby Keem, Summer Walker and more. The album is already breaking records for Kendrick, having reportedly achieved his biggest streaming day of all time on Spotify.

See the tour dates for Kendrick Lamar's upcoming jaunt below.

Kendrick Lamar's The Big Steppers Tour Dates

July 19 – Oklahoma City, Olka. – Paycom Center

July 21 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center

July 22 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

July 23 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

July 24 – Miami, Fla. – Rolling Loud

July 27 – Tampa, Fla. – Amalie Arena

July 29 – New Orleans, La. – Smoothie King Center

July 30 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena

July 31 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 2 – Charlotte, N.C. – Spectrum Center

Aug. 4 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Aug. 5 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center

Aug. 6 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center

Aug. 7 – Long Island, N.Y. – UBS Arena

Aug. 9 – Philadelphia, Penn. – Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 10 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden

Aug. 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 13 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 14 – Detroit, Mich – Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 16 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center

Aug. 18 – Milwaukee, Wis. – Fiserv Forum

Aug. 19 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

Aug. 20 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 21 – Kansas City, Mo. – T-Mobile Center

Aug. 23 – Denver, Colo. – Ball Arena

Aug. 24 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Aug. 26 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center

Aug. 27 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Aug. 30 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center

Aug. 31 – Oakland, Calif. – Oakland Arena

Sept. 1 – Oakland, Calif. – Oakland Arena

Sept. 6 – San Diego, Calif. – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

Sept. 7 – Anaheim, Calif. – Honda Center

Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 10 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Footprint Center

Sept. 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Crypto.com Arena

Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 7 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Oct. 10 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Oct. 11 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Oct. 13 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

Oct. 15 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Oct. 17 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

Oct. 19 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena

Oct. 21 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Oct. 24 – Stuttgart, DE – Scheleyerhalle

Oct. 25 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

Oct. 26 – Laussane, CH – Vaudoise Aréna

Oct. 28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Oct. 30 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Oct. 31 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle

Nov. 2– Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Nov. 3 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

Nov. 4 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

Nov. 5 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Nov. 7 – London, UK – The O2

Nov. 8 – London, UK – The O2

Nov. 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Nov. 16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Dec. 1 – Perth, AUS – RAC Arena

Dec. 4 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena

Dec. 8 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena

Dec. 12 – Brisbane, AUS – Entertainment Center

Dec. 16 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena