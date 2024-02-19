Sexyy Red Wins Female Rapper of the Year for XXL Awards 2024

Sexyy Red has taken the crown for Female Rapper of the Year for the XXL Awards 2024.

Sexyy Red Crowned Female Rapper of the Year for the XXL Awards 2024

On Monday (Feb. 19), Sexyy Red bested Nicki Minaj, Latto, Ice Spice, Doja Cat, Coi Leray and GloRilla for the Female Rapper of the Year award. While the competition was stiff and full of hitmakers, Sexyy Red's rapid ascendance was nearly unheard of. From her viral hit "Pound Town" with Tay Keith taking the rap scene by storm, to the release of Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) last summer and her countless features on tracks with Lil Durk, Young Nudy, Drake and more, to hitting the road on Drizzy's It's All a Blur Tour and recently giving birth, Sexyy has had quite the 365.

GloRilla Wins Female Rapper of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023

Sexyy Red's victory comes after GloRilla was awarded the Female Rapper of the Year back in 2023. Big Glo beat out Cardi B, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Coi Leray, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat for the trophy.

Glo's meteoric rise was undeniable in 2022. Last summer, her song "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" became a seasonal anthem, and she followed it up with "Tomorrow 2" featuring an amazing verse from Cardi B. GloRilla closed out that year with Latto's "FTCU" featuring the late Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo and CMG labelmate Moneybagg Yo's "On Wat U On." Lastly, her EP, Anyways, Life Is Great..., was one of XXL's Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2022.

All of 2024's winners were voted by the XXL Awards Board, made up of over 200 music execs, industry insiders, DJs, publicists, managers, tastemakers and rappers themselves. Some of the biggest board members include Derrick Arroh, Theola Borden, Shari Bryant, Wayne "Wayno" Clark, Charlamagne Tha God, Tariq Cherif, Tina Davis and Amir "Cash" Esmailian and artists like Eminem, 50 Cent, Future, Missy Elliott, Tech N9ne and dozens of others.

Other awards this year include Artist of the Year, Male Rapper of the Year, Performer of the Year, Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best New Artist of the Year, Producer of the Year and Hip-Hop's Humanitarian of the Year.