GloRilla, Cardi B ‘Tomorrow 2′ Lyrics – Listen to New Collab

GloRilla's name is starting to ring bells following the release of her viral hit "F.N.F. (Let's Go)." The Memphis rapper has been glowing up with follow-up tracks and recently landed Cardi B on her latest single "Tomorrow 2."

The new track debuted after much anticipation on Friday (Sept. 23), and comes two months after the release of the original. The latest rendition features the two ladies snapping over the same Macaroni Toni-produced track as the OG version, an instrumental driven by piano chords and deep bass. The video finds both women delivering hard bars while surrounded by a posse of friends.

The song is getting high praise on social media.

"Cardi B ate that 'Tomorrow' verse the fuck app!!" one Twitter user wrote.

"Don’t ever play with Cardi b after her verse on tomorrow. She went tf crazy," another fan posted.

"Tomorrow 2" is the follow-up to Glo's previous singles "Blessed" and "F.N.F. (Let's Go) [Remix]" featuring Latto and JT of the City Girls.

Check Out the Lyrics to GloRilla's New Single "Tomorrow 2" Featuring Cardi B Below

INTRO (GloRilla):

They say they don't fuck with me (Cheese), but I say they can't fuck with me

Just like the air, I'm everywhere, how you say it's up with me?

VERSE 1 (GloRilla):

P-poppin' shit, you would think I went to school for chiropractin' (Poppin')

Lookin' good as hell today, just sent my nigga five attachments (Look at this)

Why did you confront me ’bout a nigga? Man, you bitches backwards (Stupid ass)

They come at me ’bout niggas who I don't even find attractive (Ugh)

I don't know that nigga, I just seened him on the town before

I can't be up in her face, I took her nigga down before (Nah)

When I lose a nigga, I just pop out and go find some morе (Easy)

Soon as I feel like my time get wastеd, then it's time to go (Deuces)

They say they don't fuck with me, but I say they can't fuck with me (On gang)

Just like the air, I'm everywhere, how you say it's up with me (Huh?)

Them bitches should've stayed down, they could've been up with me (Too bad)

But all they doin' is talkin' down, ’cause they can't get up with me (Lame ass)

My ex fuckin' on my old friend, both they ass some fuckin' clowns (Hahahaha)

Thinkin' that she got one up on me, she got my hand-me-downs (Lame ass ho)

He thought he wasn't gon' have to stand on shit, like he was handicap (Thought it was)

Make that nigga stand on that, now his ass can't stand me now

High as fuck, I'm lit, yuh, I don't smoke no Swishers (Nope)

Slidin' with my gang and ’nem, look at them like sisters (That's gang)

These bitches be lettin' them go out sad about these niggas (Ugh)

I don't wanna hang with them, they don't handle business (They can't hang with us)

They be goin' for anything, but I can't go for none of that (None of that)

Why would I go chase you if I know you gon' come runnin' back? (Fuckin' dumb)

Cut everybody off, lately been feelin' like the lumberjack (Fuck ’em)

They really got me fucked up, and I wasn't goin' for none of that (None of that)

She the type, the nigga make her mad she go toot somethin' (Ugh)

Me, I'm kinda ratchet still so I'm the type to beat somethin' (Beat ’em up)

I can't love you, baby, like your bitch do, so don't leave her (Keep that bih)

He gon' choose her every time ’cause it's cheaper to keep her (Hahaha)

CHORUS (GloRilla):

Can't say your name up in my songs, might not fuck with you tomorrow (Nah)

Can get my feelings hurt today, I won't give a fuck tomorrow (That's just me)

Ain't fucked up ’bout no credit score, I might be rich as fuck tomorrow (Duh)

Every day the sun won't shine, but that's why I love tomorrows

VERSE 2 (Cardi B)

Ridin' with my twin and ’nem (Skrrt), and we all look good as fuck (Gang)

She say she my opp but I don't know her, had to look her up (Fuck is you?)

I know that I'm rich, but I can't help it, bitch, I'm hood as fuck (Woo)

I've been on these bitches neck so long, sometimes my foot get stuck (Ah)

I can't put you in my business (No), you might wish me dead tomorrow (Yeah)

Bitches be on dick today, sing every word of "Up" tomorrow (Up)

Bitch, I still got cases open, keep your mouth shut tomorrow (Shh)

Play with me today then get some sleep, you know it's up tomorrow (Woo)

Fake bitch, that's why my friend fucked on your nigga (Ah-ha)

Both you bitches pussy, I think y'all should scissor (Ah-ah-ah)

She bought a chain, I bought the same one, even bigger (Bitch, it's bigger)

She throwin' shots, that's how I know I got her triggered (Ah)

I don't speak dog ho (Woof), I don't care what no bitch say (No)

I stay on her mind, I got condos in that bitch head (Ah)

She say she don't fuck with me (Who?), who said that you can, ho? (Never)

That nigga a munch and he gon' eat me like a mango

Long ass weave, it be ticklin' my ass crack (Ah)

Wonder what I'll do tomorrow that these hoes will be mad at (Huh?)

All y'all bitches sweet, and I always get my lick, boo (Facts)

I, I fight for my bitches and I'm fightin' over dick too (That, that, Cardi)

CHORUS (GloRilla):

Can't say your name up in my songs, might not fuck with you tomorrow (Nah)

Can get my feelings hurt today, I won't give a fuck tomorrow

Ain't fucked up ’bout no credit score, I might be rich as fuck tomorrow (Duh)

Every day the sun won't shine, but that's why I love tomorrow

Can't say your name up in my songs, might not fuck with you tomorrow (Nah)

Can get my feelings hurt today, I won't give a fuck tomorrow (That's just me)

Ain't fucked up ’bout no credit score, I might be rich as fuck tomorrow (Duh)

Every day the sun won't shine, but that's why I love tomorrows