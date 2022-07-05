Cardi B Thinks Rolling Stone Ranking Invasion of Privacy the No. 16 Greatest Hip-Hop Album of All-Time Was a Setup

The ranking of Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy LP on Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All-Time list had the internet in fits. Now, Bardi is speaking out about the backlash.

On Tuesday (June 5), Cardi B appeared on the latest episode of Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast. During the sit-down, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper discussed her position on the controversial list.

“They was dragging me like, ‘How dare them put Cardi before Nas.’ … I was like, oh my goodness. I just woke up and I’m getting my ass dragged. I didn’t even ask for this,” Cardi said at the 51:48-minute mark of the interview.

"I do understand how people will feel sentimental about things," Cardi continued. “I understand that but it’s like, bitch, I ain’t muthafuckin ask for it. You know, I understand that people feel a certain type of way. But don’t try to disrespect me or my work or my album because your mother was listening to my shit, your bitch was driving, listening to fucking ‘Be Careful.’ All y’all bitches, all y’all hoes. So it’s like, don’t even try it.”

Cardi feels she was used as a tool to bring controversy and clicks to the list.

“Of course they’re gonna use a bitch like me, but at No. 16 before Biggie ’cause it’s gonna start a stir,” she added. “Yeah, it was, like, a setup. Y'all niggas tried to set me up. Rolling Stone, you trying to set me up. You got my ass dragged on a fucking Tuesday for no reason.”

Rolling Stone's list, which was released back in June, had the internet going nuts for several reasons. One major social media talking point was Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy album being at No. 16, ahead of critically acclaimed projects like Nas' Illmatic, OutKast's Aquemini, MF Doom's Madvillainy, Dr. Dre's The Chronic, Lil Wayne's Tha Carter 3, 2Pac's All Eyez on Me, Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt, Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city and Eminem's The Marshall Mathers LP.

Cardi is on the heels of releasing her new single "Hot Shit" featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk.

Watch Cardi B's Interview on the Lip Service Podcast Below