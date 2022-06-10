The Game Calls Out Rolling Stone for Not Including The Documentary on Their 200 Greatest Rap Albums of All-Time List

Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Rap Albums of All Time list has the internet going nuts and The Game is one of the people who has a bone to pick with the publication.

On Friday (June 10), the Compton, Calif. rapper made his feelings be known on Twitter. The Game seems very upset that his 2005 debut album The Documentary didn't make the cut on the controversial list.

"@RollingStone how is The Documentary not on the list for 200 Greatest Rap Albums Of All Time?" he questioned on Twitter. "I carried an entire coast for 20 years on the back of my 1st album. Cause I don’t walk red carpets, play dress up, smile or fake laugh at brunches I don’t count?"

In the post, the rapper also gave an update on his upcoming album's release date, which has been pushed back from its original date of June 17.

"#Drillmatic July 1st," The Game added in closing.

Game isn't the only rapper to take umbrage with the list. On Thursday (June 9), Griselda's Westside Gunn also blasted the list on Twitter. His 2016 Fly God album was listed at No. 176. However, the wrong cover art was used and the wrong year for the album's release date was listed.

"I been on a island lately but I just wanted to take the time out to say FUCK @RollingStone 😂😂 sincerely FLYGOD," he tweeted.

Rolling Stone's list sparked a huge debate when it was published on Tuesday (June 7). Many people were upset with the overall ranking. One of the most talked about placements was Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy album being at No. 16, ahead of critically acclaimed albums like Nas' Illmatic, OutKast's Aquemini, MF Doom's Madvillainy, Dr. Dre's The Chronic, Lil Wayne's Tha Carter 3, 2Pac's All Eyez on Me, Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt, Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city and Eminem's The Marshall Mathers LP.