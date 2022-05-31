The Game Does TikTok Dance in New Video and Gets Clowned

The Game is getting clowned for breaking out in a dance on his TikTok page.

On Monday night (May 30), Chuck shared what is only the second video on his rarely used TikTok account. In the clip, the Compton, Calif. native appears to be standing in front of his home wearing a red bandana print outfit. The rapper breaks out into a short dance while Ashanti's "Foolish" plays, first flexing his arms next to his head before rubbing his hands up his legs and moving toward the camera.

"My daughter told me stay off tik tok…. ," The Game captioned the video.

On Instagram, he posted the same video in his Story and urged, "Follow me on TikTok," with multiple laughing crying emojis.

On Twitter, the video received some mostly harsh reviews.

"Nah 50 was right to kick u off G unit all those years ago," one person posted.

"Eminem ended his career by not giving a fuck, now he's desperate for attention. DAMN," someone else opined.

However, not everyone had jokes for the Born 2 Rap MC. "I'm sure there are people laughing at this," another person posted. "Although the jokes are understandable, I see this differently. I see a black man shedding his 'coolness' and this 'I have to be tough 24/7 -ness' to show another side. With all of our black brothas dying in hip hop, this is refreshing."

The Game, who is prepping the release of his new album Drillmatic: Mind vs Heart on June 17, is in full promotion mode. During a recent interview on the All the Smoke podcast, Game sparked debate by saying he was a better rapper than Eminem. There's even rumor that Game may have an Eminem diss song in the vault. In the same interview, The Game insisted 50 Cent and Jimmy Iovine paid him $1 million to stop yelling "G-Unot" during the midst of his beef with Fif.

See more fans' Twitter reactions to The Game dancing on TikTok below.