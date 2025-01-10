Here Are the Rappers Lending a Helping Hand During the California Wildfires

The Southern California wildfires continue to claim lives and property as firefighters effort to battle the massive blaze, which has been raging on for the past four days. Multiple rappers have been lending a helping hand in an attempt to help victims of the tragedy.

Snoop Dogg Gives Out Clothes

Long Beach, Calif. native Snoop Dogg is assisting those affected by offering clothes from his Snoop Dogg's Clothing store in Inglewood, Calif. The rap icon announced the drive via a flyer on Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 9).

"We are devastated and send our condolences to those who have been affected by these fires," the post reads. "Please stop by and pick up some clothing that we have available to get you and your family through these trying times free of charge. ID/address requested."

Tyler, The Creator Shares Information on Shelters, Free Meals

Tyler, The Creator is helping spread the word about where victims can get free shelter and meals. The former Odd Future frontman reposted multiple announcements from local L.A.-area businesses that are providing temporary housing for people and animals and free meals for those displaced by the tragedy.

Tyler, The Creator reacts to California wildfires. feliciathegoat/Instagram loading...

Trae The Truth Travels to L.A. to Personally Assist in Relief Efforts

Rapper and humanitarian Trae Tha Truth is at ground zero helping fire victims by passing out supplies, clothes and meals in conjunction with Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Clothing, Blacc Sam's Marathon Burger and The Source LA.

"Real Ones Come Together To Do What We Can…Everything Counts," he captioned a post announcing the event.

The Game Helps Evacuees Get Supplies

The Game is also on the frontline. The Compton, Calif. native had to evacuate his L.A.-area home. Yet, he is outside helping his displaced neighbors by handing out water, food and supplies, and even helping clean firetrucks.

"My kids are safe, my mom is safe, I'm just out here with the people," Chuck recently told NBC LA's Lauren Coronado.