YG Detained by Police in Connection With Drakeo The Ruler Murder Investigation, Later Released – Report

YG was reportedly detained by police in California this morning in connection with the Drakeo The Ruler murder investigation and later released.

On Thursday (July 23), TMZ reported that the California Highway Patrol and SWAT team executed a search warrant on a property owned by the Compton, Calif. rapper in Burbank and briefly detained him. According to the celebrity news site, the search warrant was part of the investigation into the 2021 killing of Drakeo The Ruler. Video shared by TMZ shows the rapper standing outside a building with officers.

Though rumored to be involved in Drakeo's stabbing death at the Once Upon a Time at LA Festival, YG has never been charged. He has maintained that he had nothing to do with the murder, even addressing it on the new song "We Know the Truth" from his latest album The Gentlemen's Club.

"They say I murdered this, they say I murdered that/Well, if that was true, you'd be a f**king rat," YG raps on the song. "And I'd be in the cell sleeping on a rack/But too bad that ain't a f**king fact."

"I came to get the dough, was finna hit the stage/Then I heard how y'all heard, somebody got hit with a blade," YG continues. "I heard ni**as saying, 'YG paid'/Stop lying, ni**a, come run YG fade."

Despite YG's run-in with the law, YG's scheduled Verzuz with The Game is still reportedly slated to take place tonight.

XXL has reached out to YG's team and the California Highway Patrol for comment.

Watch YG Being Detained by Authorities in Connection With the Drakeo The Ruler Murder Investigation