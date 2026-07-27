Drakeo The Ruler’s Security Guard Says YG Had a Knife During Brawl Where Drakeo Was Stabbed to Death – Report

Drakeo The Ruler's security guard reportedly testified that YG had a knife during the festival brawl where Drakeo was stabbed to death five years ago.

On July 24, the Los Angeles Times obtained deposition excerpts revealing Alrick Cooper III, who was working on Drakeo's security team on the night of the Once Upon a Time in L.A. Festival. He testified that YG was "front and center" holding what appeared to be an improvised knife during the backstage fight where Drakeo was fatally stabbed. Cooper testified he recognized YG by his hazel eyes even though the rapper was wearing a ski mask.

The statements were made in a deposition last May that was part of a June court filing related to Drakeo's family's wrongful death lawsuit.

The news comes on the heels of YG being detained and a search warrant being executed on one of his properties in Burbank, Calif., on July 24, in connection with Drakeo's murder investigation.

YG has denied involvement in Drakeo's murder and has yet to be charged in connection with the crime. He even addresses the speculation on the recent song "We Know the Truth."

"They say I murdered this, they say I murdered that/Well, if that was true, you'd be a f**king rat," YG raps on the song. "And I'd be in the cell sleeping on a rack/But too bad that ain't a f**king fact."

"I came to get the dough, was finna hit the stage/Then I heard how y'all heard, somebody got hit with a blade," YG continues. "I heard ni**as saying, 'YG paid'/Stop lying, ni**a, come run YG fade."

XXL has reached out to YG's team for comment

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