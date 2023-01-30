Trae Tha Truth Wins Humanitarian of the Year for XXL Awards 2023

Trae Tha Truth is a man of the people. And the people voted the Houston rapper-philanthropist Humanitarian of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023.

When it comes to openhanded efforts, the Houston rapper puts his money, time and effort where his mouth is. Trae Tha Truth is known to lend a helping hand when needed and 2022 was no different. His super hero-like efforts know no bounds, whether he's paying for gas for 100 random strangers during his Trae Day Weekend or helping an elderly woman who was robbed at gunpoint in front of her home.

Last September, Trae donated supplies to families affected by the Mississippi water crisis. A week later, he debuted his Truth Do Good Closet, a classroom-turned-closet that he filled with clothes, shoes, school supplies and pantry items for homeless students at Young Elementary School in Houston. The following month, he traveled to Florida to help with hurricane relief and was a part of combined effort that helped rescue 300 people.

In December, he hosted his inaugural "Special Needs" Family Day with his foundation called U’Neek and Gifted, which embraces people with disabilities. Just days before Christmas, Trae distributed coats, food and bikes to the less fortunate for the holiday in downtown Houston. And that's the short list of times Trae lent a helping hand in 2022 alone.

Trae follows in the footsteps of Jay-Z who was honored with the Humanitarian of the Year award in 2022.

This year's winners were picked by our XXL Awards Board, which features label executives, A&Rs, DJs, publicists, producers, marketing experts, managers, promoters, producers and even some of your favorite rappers.