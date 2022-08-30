Video Shows Z-Ro Being Punched on the Ground After Alleged Fight With Trae Tha Truth’s Crew

It's no secret that Z-Ro has a very strained relationship with his former collaborator Trae The Truth. Over the weekend, it appears their friendship is non-existent as video shows Z-Ro being assaulted while he's on the ground after an alleged fight with Trae Tha Truth's crew.

On Monday (Aug. 29), a video was posted on @T_Nealy91's Twitter account featuring Z-Ro in the fetal position on the ground while another man is punching him on top of his head. After several people pull the man aside, Z-Ro gets up and lifts his fists up to attack his assailant. That's when Trae Tha Truth and several other men step in and issue verbal threats at Z-Ro. Thankfully, sheriffs were on the scene to break up the fight.

According to reports, the fight happened during 50 Cent's Tycoon Weekend event in Houston.

XXL has reached out to both Z-Ro and Trae Tha Truth for comment.

It’s unclear how their estrangement even started. According to rumors, the two Houston legends were feuding over an unresolved family matter. In a May 2020 interview, Z-Ro said that he misses his friendship with Trae but insists there’s no beef between him and his cousin.

In the meantime, Trae Tha Truth continues to do his activism in Texas. Back in May, hours after news broke about the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Trae offered to assist in paying for funerals of those who lost their lives.

Watch Video of Z-Ro Getting Jumped by Trae Tha Truth’s Crew Below