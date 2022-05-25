Hip-Hop Reacts to Mass Shooting at Texas Elementary School

A mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas took the lives of 21 people and hip-hop is speaking out in the aftermath.

On Tuesday (May 24), an 18-year-old gunman who has been identified as Salvador Ramos opened fire on students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. He killed 19 children and two adults, according to CNN. The shooter, who reportedly murdered his grandmother prior to terrorizing the school, barricaded himself in his home and was killed by responding officers. The tragic incident, which is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, has the hip-hop industry chiming in.

"18 kids tho? SMH.. Protect the youth ," Fivio Foreign tweeted on Wednesday (May 25).

DJ Khaled echoed the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper's sentiment. "We must protect the kids at all times!" the We The Best head honcho posted. "The young world should be safe always in school and safe any where no Matter what . we have to come together to make sure our kids is always safe ! SENDING PRAYERS TO THE KIDS AND FAMILIES IN TEXAS."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott addressed the press about the incident on Tuesday afternoon prior to the final body count being confirmed.

“The shooter was Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde," Abbott said. "It is believed that he abandoned his vehicle and entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun. And he may have also had a rifle, but that is not yet confirmed. According to my most recent report, he shot and killed horrifically incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher. Mr. Ramos, the shooter, he is a he himself is deceased, and is believed that responding officers killed him.”

The tragedy has brought up another conversation about gun laws in the United States.

See more people in the hip-hop community reacting to the mass shooting tragedy in Uvalde, Texas below.

Kid Cudi

DaBaby

Saweetie

Westside Gunn

DJ Scheme

EarthGang

Krayzie Bone

Taz Taylor of Internet Money

Trae Tha Truth

Jay Critch

Cookiee Kawaii

Dreamville's Ibrahim Hamad

Young Money

The Breakfast Club