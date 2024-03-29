Trippie Redd and MGK, Rico Nasty and Boys Noize, Roc Marciano and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Trippie Redd and MGK, Rico Nasty and Boys Noize, Roc Marciano and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

Sugar Trap/Atlantic/Big Beat / 10k/EST. 19XX/Interscope / Pimpire Records/Marci Enterprises

Spring has officially sprung, and there is plenty of new music to welcome in the warmer months. This week, a pop-punk convert and a Soundcloud rap phenom collab for a genre-bending tape, an EDM powerhouse links with a D.C. rapper, a boom bap veteran returns with his first release of the year and more.

MGK and Trippie Redd Link for Genre: Sadboy Album

Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd announced on March 21 that they'd be linking up for a new project titled Genre: Sadboy. The album includes the single "Lost Boys," which the pair previously released on Tuesday (March 26). This isn't the first time the duo have worked together. They previously linked for 2019's "Candy" off MGK's Hotel Diablo and 2020's "All I Know" off MGK's Tickets to My Downfall. Trippie also opened for the Cleveland rapper on his 2022 Mainstream Sellout Tour.

Rico Nasty and Boys Noize Collab for Hvrdcore Dr3amz EP

Rico Nasty and dance music savant Boyz Noize have linked up for Hvrdcore Dr3amz EP, a glitchy, thumping EP that's perfect for festival season. Venturing into EDM territory seems like a natural fit for Rico, whose 2022 album Las Ruinas toyed with multiple genres including pop-punk and screamo. Noize and Rico previously dropped off the EP's lead single "Arintintin" back on Feb. 28.

Roc Marciano Drops First Tape of 2024 With Marciology

Roc Marciano returns after a heated 2023 with Marciology, his first tape of 2024. The album is almost entirely produced by Roc, with "Bad JuJu" produced by The Alchemist. The album features appearances from Larry June, T.F., Flee Lord, Jay Worthy, Knowledge the Pirate and Gre8t Gawd. Marciology comes after Roc and The Alchemist's critically lauded album The Elephant Man's Bones, which got the deluxe treatment in 2023. Roc Marciano also previously linked with Jay Worthy for the latter's Nothing Bigger Than the Program last May.

Listen to all the new projects this week from Z-Ro, Hit-Boy and BlueBucksClan, Buddy and more below.

  • Genre: Sad Boy

    Trippie Redd and Machine Gun Kelly
    Interscope
  • Hvrdcore Dr3amz EP

    Rico Nasty & Boys Noize
    Atlantic Records/Big Beast
  • Marciology

    Roc Marciano
    Marci Enterprises
  • u r not alone

    AKTHESAVIOR & sagun
    sagun & Ak the Savior
  • Out Of the Blue

    Blu and Shafiq Husayn
    Nature Sounds
  • The Ghetto Gospel

    Z-Ro
    EMPIRE
  • Don’t Forget to Breathe

    Buddy
    Buddy/Empire
  • Forget Me Not

    BFB Da Packman
    The Lunch Crew Company LLC
  • This Ain’t the Album

    Flyana Boss
    Vinculum Music/Atlantic
  • Roc Star

    DJ Muggs and Mooch
    Soul Assassin Records
  • Biggest Out the West

    Hit-Boy and BlueBucksClan
    Surf Club Inc./Out the Blue Records
  • Vlane 2

    Valee and Stan Lane
    Valee Music Group/Stan Lane Collective
  • Out Ur Body Music

    Lil Skies
    All We Got
