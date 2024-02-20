March 2024 New Music Releases

After an intense winter this year, March starts to be a light at the end of the tunnel for many people affected by the snow and cold. Spring is around the corner, and summer will be here before you know it. In the meantime, here are some amazing new projects to help you get through the (hopefully) last cold month of the year.

ScHoolboy Q Returns With Blue Lips

ScHoolboy Q will return with his sixth studio album Blue Lips at the top of the month on March 1. Q has relentlessly teased the album this past month, dropping off numerous singles including "Blueslides," "Back in Love" featuring Devin Malik, "Cooties," "Love Birds" featuring Devin Malik and Lance Skiiwalker and "Yeern 101."

Blue Lips serves as Q's first full-length since 2019's CrasH Talk, which was the rapper's third consecutive LP to debut in the top three on the Billboard 200 chart. In a press release for Blue Lips, Q said he didn't "feel like my normal self anymore," following the success of CrasH Talk. His new album confronts that void Q felt and explores what he went through to find peace.

"Whatever Happened in the past isn’t today," Q said in the statement. "I can’t really fix it. But I can fix today and tomorrow."

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Set to Drop Vultures Vol. 2

After finally dropping off their Vutlures 1 project on Feb. 9, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are set to return with the second installment of the album on March 8. The first album was marred by many delays and dozens of controversial headlines. The lead single "Vultures," for example, caused plenty of outcry due to Ye claiming that he isn't anti-Semitic because he's had sex with a Jewish woman.

These controversies continued after Kanye West hosted his first rave in Miami as a celebratory listening event for the project on Dec. 12, 2023. The party stirred up backlash after Ye donned a black KKK-inspired hood similar to the ones seen in his music video for 2013's "Black Skinhead."

After numerous raves and listening events, the album continued to make headlines after it finally dropped, mostly because of all the unapproved samples Ye used. The song "Good (Don't Die)," which samples Donna Summer's 1977 disco ballad "I Feel Love," was removed from Spotify after Summer's estate blasted Ye for not having permission to use the sample. Ozzy Osbourne and his family also blasted Kanye for an unauthorized use of Black Sabbath's song "War Pigs." Let's hope Vulture's second outing isn't as troublesome.

Tierra Whack Releases Debut Album World Wide Whack

Tierra Whack is finally dropping off her highly-anticipated debut album World Wide Whack on March 15. The Philly rapper eagerly announced her debut back in January and said she "really took her time" putting it together.

Since then, Tierra has dropped off the singles "Shower Song" and "27 Club," and in a press release said the cover art reveals a new character who will be the focus of World Wide Whack. Inspired by the 17th-century sad clown Pierrot, Donna Summer, and 1930s designer Elsa Schiaparelli, the character is "an alter ego both untouchable and vulnerable, superhuman and painfully human." Whack adds the personality's "surprising story will unfold in images and video over the course of the album's visual rollout."

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Whack's new album since 2018's Whack World. While musically she's released a trio of extended plays since then, Whack was additionally the subject of a documentary that premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. The film, called Cypher, is a "mockumentary" of the alt-rap performer.

See all the hip-hop projects dropping in March of 2024 below.