Ozzy Osbourne Calls Kanye West an Anti-Semite and Condemns Ye for Unauthorized Use of Ozzy’s Song ‘War Pigs’ During Vultures Listening Event

Kanye West is facing the wrath of veteran rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who is criticizing the rapper for his unauthorized use of Black Sabbath's song "War Pigs" during Ye's latest Vultures listening event. Ozzy is a member of Sabbath.

Ozzy Osbourne Calls Kanye West an Anti-Semite and Condemns Ye

On Friday (Feb. 9), Ozzy got word that Ye had looped in a sample from a 1983 live performance of Black Sabbath's song "War Pigs" during the rapper's Vultures show in Chicago on Thursday (Feb. 8). Ozzy hopped on Instagram, and referred to Ye as an anti-Semite that has caused "untold heartache to many."

"@kanyewest asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of 'War Pig' from the US festival without vocals & was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many," Ozzy wrote in all caps. "He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!"

Ye has not responded to Ozzy's post.

Bill Maher Calls Kanye West a "Charming Anti-Semite"

Ozzy Osbourne is far from the first public figure in recent weeks to criticize Ye for being anti-Semitic. On Monday (Feb. 5), comedian and talk show host Bill Maher called the Donda rapper a "charming anti-Semite," and refused to air a two-hour interview he had conducted with Ye.

Maher spoke about the interview in a TMZ Investigates interview, which aired an episode on FOX focused on Ye titled Unhinged But Unstoppable.

"Kanye out there, he's sort of was helpful for spreading the fertilizer, and I do mean fertilizer, for this idea that Israel and the Jews are the worst people in the world," Bill Maher said. "By the way, we had an amazing, fun time. He's a very charming anti-Semite. And by the way, he's not the only one in America who feels that way. It's not like the Jews are universally loved except for Kanye West."

Ye has also not responded to Bill Maher.

See Ozzy Osbourne's criticism of Kanye West below.

