Here’s What Happened at Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures Album Listening Event

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign performed together at a listening event for their Vultures album in Chicago tonight.

Kanye West Steps Out in Jason Mask at Vultures Listening Event in Chicago

On Thursday (Feb. 8), just two days after teasing the event on social media, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign hosted an album release party and listening event for Vultures Volume 1 at the United Center in Chicago. As the two previewed their joint album as a duo in front of a crowd of thousands in Ye's home city, the Chi-Town rapper-producer stepped out for the event wearing all-black attire and a Jason Voorhees mask.

In the posts below, Kanye and Ty were seen on stage vibing out as their Vultures album was playing throughout the stadium.

Kanye West Brings Out North West and YG to Perform

Ye brought out his daughter North West, introducing her as Miss Westie to the roaring crowd. North strutted out and rapped along to her song "Talking / Once Again," which had just dropped on DSPs earlier in the day on Thursday. YG then stepped out a few moments later to perform the song "Do It."

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Perform "Paid" Featuring Future

Ye and Ty$ got the crowd pumped up when they performed "Paid" early on in the listening event. The groovy track includes a guest appearance from Future, who was not in attendance. The whole stadium was bouncing along to the song, which revels in the joys of getting a good paycheck.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Perform "In The Stars"

Kanye and Ty also performed their song "In The Stars," which appears on Vultures. Ye and Ty Dolla $ign were seen meandering around the stage as the song played.

Kanye West Raps About Being a Bipolar, Antisemitic King, Then the Event Ends

On a new song off Vultures, Kanye closed out his Chicago event with some controversial lyrics. He can be heard rapping clearly, "Bipolar antisemite and I'm still the king" before the listening event ends. It was then reported that "venue restrictions" had caused the event to conclude for the night.

See clips from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures album listening event below.

Watch Videos From Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures Listening Event