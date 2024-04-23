Ye Allegedly Launching Adult Film Studio

Ye is allegedly consulting with Stormy Daniels' ex-husband to launch an adult film studio.

Ye Allegedly Planning to Start Yeezy Porn

On Tuesday (April 23), TMZ reported that a Yeezy representative confirmed the Chicago rapper is toying with the idea of launching a pornography brand. The rep also claimed Ye is currently in talks with Mike Moz, the ex-husband of former porn star Stormy Daniels, to get it up and running. Mike is well-known in the adult entertainment world for his role as a producer and art director. He's made numerous pornography films including Aroused, Abigail and others. The source allegedly told the celebrity news site that Ye could even have the brand up and running by this summer.

A representative for Ye's team confirmed the accuracy of this story with XXL.

Ye Reveals Future Asked Him to Record "Like That" Remix

The new Yeezy venture comes as Ye continues to have a field day dissing Drake. On Monday (April 22), Ye revealed in an interview with Justin Laboy that Future personally called him to hop on a remix to Pluto and Metro Boomin's chart-topping track "Like That."

"Pluto called me," Ye explained. "I went to the studio, laid that and then we went through the creative process...You know, everybody was very, very excited about the elimination of Drake. Not excited, we was energized."

Ye takes direct aim at Drake on the remix, rapping lines like, "Y'all so outta sight, outta mind/I can't even think of a Drake line."

However, shortly after the "Like That" remix was uploaded to YouTube, it was removed by Sony.

