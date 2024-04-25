Ye Officially Announces Yeezy Adult Films Then Deactivates All Social Media

Ye says adieu to social media after announcing he's starting an adult film company.

Ye Goes XXX

Ye is stepping into a new arena after officially announcing he's launching an adult film company on Wednesday (April 24). Ye shared the news on Instagram in a since-deleted post, which reads: "4 24 24 Yeezy Porn Is C*mming." Shortly after putting up the post, the Chicago rapper-producer deactivated his X and Instagram accounts. However, the ad, which can be seen below, still lives on Ye's YouTube account.

TMZ broke the news about Ye's plans on Wednesday, revealing he is in talks with Mike Moz, the ex-husband of former porn star Stormy Daniels, to get it up and running.

Fans React to Ye Getting Into the Adult Film Industry

Fans on social media are offering their thoughts on Ye's next business venture, which goes against the Christian values that Ye was propagating just a few years ago when he was on his non-secular kick.

One person brought up old tweets Ye posted denouncing porn around the time he released his Jesus Is King album in 2019.

"The use of Porn has destroyed my family but Jesus will heal everything," Ye tweeted then. "Remove any and all forms of pornography from Twitter and every platform. Pornography is the product of pedophilia. When grown men look at porn they are watching someone's daughter relive trauma for money."

"I hope the kanye west porn thing is fake and when mfz subscribe and hit play its the revelations audiobook kjv Alexander Scourby voice over edition," another tweet reads.

"Kanye West got cooked over planning on doing porn so badly that he deleted his twitter account," another person posted.

See Ye officially announcing the launch of his adult film company and reactions below.

Watch Ye's Adult Film Company Promo

See Social Media Reactions to Ye Starting an Adult Film Company

