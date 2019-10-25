More than a year after the G.O.O.D Music summer takeover, Kanye West has made a triumphant return with the birth of the new album Jesus Is King. On Friday, (Oct. 25) West released the 11-track album via Def Jam.

It wouldn't be Kanye without some controversy. The rapper left fans hanging on the original release date of Sept. 27. He instead held a screening/listening in Detroit's Fox Theater titled Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience. After a couple of weeks of delay, some tweaks and a revealing interview with Zane Lowe, Kanye's LP is finally here.

Jesus Is King is an album that reflects Kanye's ostensive quest to get closer to God. The 11-track is filled with bars inspired by numerous passages in the Bible. In songs like "Selah," 'Ye cites several Bible scriptures and even references his previous album Yandhi. Other songs, like "Follow God" and "Use This Gospel" featuring the freshly reunited Clipse and Kenny G, remind us of the Old Kanye's sound.

This record is West's ninth studio album and the culmination of months of Sunday Services that have brought together rappers like Chance The Rapper, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, DMX and more. Kanye began his Sunday Services in January as a religious gathering where 'Ye combined his love for fashion, music and God. From what Instagram and Twitter have seen, Sunday Services have been musical concerts bridging the gap between hip-hop, R&B and gospel music.

Jesus Is King is Kanye West's follow-up to Ye, which debuted in 2018 with features from Kid Cudi, Nicki Minaj, 070 Shake and many more, and will be the official start to the rapper's gospel career. An accompanying film for the album will debut in IMAX theaters today to help document Kanye's album-making experience.

Stream Kanye West's newest album Jesus Is King below.

Kanye West's Jesus Is King Tracklist

1. “Every Hour”

2. “Selah”

3. "Follow God”

4. "Closed On Sunday”

5. “On God”

6. “Everything We Need”

7. “Water”

8. “God Is”

9. “Hands On”

10. “Use This Gospel”

11. "Jesus Is Lord"

via Def Jam Records

See Photos of Every XXL Freshman Ever Inducted Into the Freshman Class Over the Years