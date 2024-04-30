Drake is using his knack for trolling to acknowledge Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Euphoria," and it's a pretty clever sign The Boy actually listened to K-Dot's lyrics.

Nearly 12 hours after Kendrick dropped the Drake diss "Euphoria" on Tuesday (April 30), the 6 God finally gave the first inkling that he was aware of the song. The moment took over the conversation across social media for the entire day, so it would be surprising if Drake missed it. The Toronto rapper posted in his Instagram Story a classic scene from the 1999 cult classic teen film 10 Things I Hate About You.

Drake Posts Classic Scene From 10 Things I Hate About You to Troll Kendrick Lamar

The popular movie clip Drizzy decided to use to troll Kendrick Lamar is one in which actress Julia Stiles' character Kat gets up in front of her high school class to read a poem. "I hate the way you talk to me and the way you cut your hair/I hate the way you drive my car, I hate it when you stare/I hate your big dumb combat boots and the way you read my mind/I hate you so much it makes me sick, it even makes me rhyme," Stiles recites. The words are for Kat's love interest Patrick, played by the late actor Heath Ledger.

The trolling bit of poetry is a jab at Kendrick Lamar's own "Euphoria" lyrics directed at Drake: "I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk/I hate the way that you dress/I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it's gon' be direct."

For those particular lyrics, K-Dot seemed to be inspired by DMX's 2012 interview with The Breakfast Club. "I don't like anything about Drake," DMX said. "I don't like his f**king voice, I don't like what he talks about, I don't like his face, I don't like the way he walks. Like nothing. I don't like his haircut."

It's apparent Drake heard Kendrick's "Euphoria," so what now? Drizzy had been baiting K-Dot with his own fiery disses, "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle," in order to get some kind of response after the "Like That" verse. According to Drake, Kendrick was taking too long. "While we wait on you I guess," he wrote in the caption to the "Taylor Made Freestyle." With the reply he was asking for, and two diss tracks from both Drake and Kendrick, the lyrical ball is in The Boy's court now.

See Drake troll Kendrick Lamar with the classic scene from 10 Things I Hate About You below.

Watch Drake Acknowledge Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Diss With Scene From 10 Things I Hate About You

Watch Julia Stiles' Character Read a Poem in 10 Things I Hate About You

Listen to Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Track "Euphoria"