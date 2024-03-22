At long last, Future and Metro Boomin's new album We Don't Trust You has touched down. The song "Like That" is going viral due to Kendrick Lamar appearing to take shots at Drake and J. Cole on the track.

Kendrick Lamar is one of multiple uncredited features on Future and Metro's new album, which arrived Friday (March 22). On the track "Like That," he seems to have pointed bars for Drizzy and Cole.

"Sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," K-Dot raps. "I crash out, like, 'F**k rap,' this Melly Mell if I had to/Got two Ts with me, I'm snatchin' chains and burnin' tattoos, it's up/Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/If he walk around with that stick, it ain't Andre 3K/Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/Muthaf**k the big three, n***a, it's just big me/N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that."

Big Sean Goes at Big Three

The verse from Kendrick comes on the heels of Big Sean releasing a new freestyle a day before Kendrick let his lyrics fly. On Sean Don's song, he goes at the rap triumvirate fans have dubbed the "big three": Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

"I think where I lack most as an artist is consistency/I just haven’t had the energy to compete with enemies/Or y’all so-called bigger three/But every verse I lay, fans love to say, 'Man, n***as is sleep!'" Sean delivers.

