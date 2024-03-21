Looks Like Big Sean Is Going at the Big Three – Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole

Big Sean came out hard on his recently released freestyle and it looks like he's going at the triumvirate of Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole on the song.

Big Sean Releases New Freestyle

Big Sean returned with a vengeance on the new freestyle he released via Instagram on Wednesday afternoon (March 20). Some bars in particular find Sean appearing to take a swipe at Drake, Cole and Kendrick.

"I think where I lack most as an artist is consistency/I just haven’t had the energy to compete with enemies," the Detroit rapper spits. "Or y’all so-called bigger three/But every verse I lay, fans love to say, 'Man, n***as is sleep!'"

The lines seem to be a reference to Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole being known as the "Big Three" of rap. Cole even addressed their status on the 2023 Drake collab "First Person Shooter" off For All The Dogs rapping, "Love when they argue the hardest MC/Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali."

Kendrick Lamar Throws Shots at Big Sean on Leaked Song

Big Sean's bars come several months after an old Kendrick Lamar song leaked last September that found the Compton, Calif. rapper taking shots at French Montana, Jay Electronica and Big Sean. Some people, however, believe the track was A.I.-generated.

Check out Big Sean's new freestyle where he slights the "bigger three" below.

Watch Big Sean's New Freestyle Video