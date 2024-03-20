Future and Metro Boomin Have Kept Us Waiting Long Enough

Future and Metro Boomin's highly anticipated joint album is finally coming, and fans have waited long enough to get their hands on it.

How Long Have Fans Waited for a New Future and Metro Boomin Album?

Chatter about a Metro and King Pluto tape began online after fans noticed the latter's 2022 album I Never Liked You didn't feature any songs produced by Young Metro.

"I was like, ‘Look, the last time anybody’s really heard a song from me and you was ‘Mask Off,’" Metro told Ebro Darden at the time. "So instead of us randomly throwing one or two songs we did on here, we got to wait and just give them a joint.'"

This fueled speculation that the pair had something bigger in store, and fans clawed at any concrete details about the project. Future confirmed on his Instagram Story in December of 2023 that a joint album with Metro would definitely arrive in 2024.

"Album on the way," Pluto wrote.

The Album Hype Picks Up in 2024

The "Mask Off" duo sprinkled even more teasers in the new year, with Metro saying in January that he planned to release three albums before 2024 was through. Later that month, he also took fans into a studio session on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he previewed a new song with Future and alluded to a Travis Scott feature.

Things then ramped up in March when Future and Metro posted a cryptic trailer that confirmed the title of their new album, and showed that it would be a two-part affair. The first volume of We Don't Trust You drops on Friday (March 22), followed by the second volume on April 12.

The pair then capped things off on Tuesday (March 19) when they revealed the cover art for the project after performing together at Rolling Loud last Thursday. While fans are divided on the cover art, the excitement for a new Metro and Future collab is palpable. After the year they've had with all of the teasers, these starving fans deserve a great album to feast on.

Watch the trailer and see the cover art for We Don't Trust You below.

Watch the Trailer for We Don't Trust You

See the Cover Art for Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You Album