Metro Boomin Says He Can’t Finish Future Collab Album Until He Beats Video Game

Metro Boomin and Future's collab album is one of the most anticipated rap projects that didn't get released in 2023. Metro recently claimed the project is on the backburner until he completes a video game.

Metro Boomin Gives Future Album Update

On Tuesday (Dec. 26), Metro Boomin gave an update on social media on the long-awaited joint album with Future. In the post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the super producer has one foot kicked up on a dresser, while playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for Playstation 5 on a portable gaming monitor. Metro captioned the post: "Guys I can’t finish the Pluto album until I beat Spider-Man first!!"

The Metro Boomin and Future Album

Metro Boomin and Future have been teasing a joint album since 2022. This past January, Metro remarked the project would be album of the year. In March, he confirmed the album would come out. In June, he continued to tease the joint project, saying it would be the ultimate album. Both Future and Metro have continued to drop hints about the forthcoming offering on multiple occasions. However, an official release date for the album, which is tentatively titled Forever or Never, has yet to be revealed.

Recently, Metro has been making headlines for his apparent beef with Drake.

Check out Metro Boomin's post saying he can't complete the Future collab album until he finishes playing Spider-Man 2 video game below.

See Metro Boomin's Explanation for Why He Hasn't Finished the Future Album