Metro Boomin Confirms When Joint Album With Future Will Drop

Metro Boomin's highly anticipated joint album with Future is coming sooner than later, according to the hit-making producer.

On Monday (March 6), FLAUNT magazine debuted its latest cover story with the Atlanta-based super producer, who is coming off his second No. 1 album, Heroes & Villains, released in December of 2022. During the interview, Young Metro spoke on recently performing at Future's One Big Party Tour in Atlanta.

"Oh, that was fire," Metro Boomin explained. "You know, Pluto, that's my brother. We’ve been at it for a long time. This whole superhero moment, it’s like the beginning of our phase two. We haven’t had a song out since 'Mask Off,' they’ve been on our heads. With this, and then the whole State Farm thing, it’s starting to slowly put people on notice: we crankins that shit back up too."

When asked if fans will finally get the joint project from the two artists that's been being teased, the "Stick Talk" producer confirmed the project would be delivered in 2023.

"Definitely," Metro Boomin revealed. "I would bet on it. I would definitely bet on it."

Back in January, Metro teased the joint album during an interview with Apple Music, saying it was "album of the year," on the heels of his collab track with Future, "Superhero," off Heroes & Villains becoming a fan-favorite.

"Let me tell you why," Metro added. "[Future] actually finished most of the album at my studio in L.A. That’s my brother, but we’re working on some things. At first, we were going to put a couple of songs with me and him on the album, but we had took them off because I had talked to him."

In related news, Metro Boomin reportedly sold a portion of his publishing for $70 million.