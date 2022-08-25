Metro Boomin Posts Heartbreaking Messages About His Mother’s Death

Metro Boomin is understandably having a rough time dealing with the recent death of his mother. The Grammy-winning producer recently shared some heartbreaking messages on Instagram about how the passing has affected his life.

On Wednesday (Aug. 24), Metro Boomin opened up on his Instagram Story about how he feels after losing his mother Leslie Wayne tragically earlier this year.

"This don't even feel like real life no more it's like a nightmare that never ends and starts over every time I wake up," he wrote along with several heartbroken emojis. "My mom was and still is my best friend in the universe and anybody who really know me know I've always been a momma's boy my whole life."

He added, "This gotta be what hell feel like cause it's like my soul just burning and everything around me constantly burning."

As previously reported, Metro Boomin's mom was killed back in June reportedly at the hands of the producer's stepfather in a murder-suicide. Metro has been mostly mum about the incident over the last few months as he mourns in privacy. The beat maker has removed all of the photos from his Instagram page. He has also changed his avatar to the cover of Kanye West's emo 808s & Heartbreak album.

This trying ordeal hasn't appeared to totally break Metro's soul. Last month, he quietly paid off the mortgage of a house belonging to the wife of a security guard killed in the Buffalo, N.Y. mass shooting.