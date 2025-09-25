Metro Boomin Found Not Liable in Rape Case – Report

A jury has reportedly found Metro Boomin not liable on all counts in a civil case filed by a woman who accused the producer of rape.

On Thursday (Sept. 25), following a three-day trial, the jury returned the verdict in the case after less than two hours of deliberations. According ot Rolling Stone's Nancy Dillon, Metro skated on all four causes of action: sexual assault, sexual battery, Ralph Act and gender violence.

Following the verdict, Metro was happy with the outcome.“I’m blessed and glad the truth prevailed,” he told reporters outside the courthouse, according to legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff. Metro also shouted out Young Thug for showing up to support him during the trial.

The Atlanta-based beatmaker was sued by Vanessa LeMaistre last year. She claimed he had sex with her in a Las Vegas hotel room when she was unconscious after giving her a half a Xanax pill and a shot of liquor in 2016. LeMaistre also claimed she became pregnant during the encounter but aborted the child. After failed settlement negotiations earlier this year, the trial started on Tuesday (Sept. 23). Both LeMaistre and Metro testified during the trial. Metro's attorneys argued the case was nothing more than a money grab.

“We are here because she thought my client could solve her financial problems,” Metro's attorney, Lawrence Hinkle, told the jury. “And so she made a claim that he sexually assaulted her, expecting that he would just write a check to make it all go away quickly and quietly.”

