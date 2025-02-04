Here Are the XXL Awards 2025 Nominees and New Board Members

It's that time of year again. The XXL Awards 2025 nominees and new board members have been announced.

As we always do about this time, the XXL staff has chosen artists in 12 categories, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Producer of the Year and more. Kendrick Lamar leads the way with 10 nominations.

XXL leaves it up to an extensive network of label executives, A&Rs, marketing experts, managers, promoters, producers, DJs, publicists, select veteran artists and more to crown the winners. Voting starts today (Feb. 4). The winners for all 12 categories will be announced on Feb. 12 on XXLMag.com.

This year, XXL added 54 more music industry players to the awards board including Beau Benton, Joie Binns, Bradley Bledsoe, Bootleg Kev, Corey "C-Notes" Calder, Ashley Calhoun, Lauren Ceradini, Allegra Chautin, Aaron "Ace" Christian, Alex Ciccimarro, Karen Civil, Dove Clark, George Clark III, Sam Cohen, Jamil Davis, Yomi Desalu, Wendy Day, Nick Dierl, DJ Holiday, Mateo Dorado, Zach Friedman, Brianna Harrison, Kevin Holiday, Shauna James, Marcus "Don Dada" Johnson, Angelique Jones, Peter Kadin, Tavia Mapp-Deterville, Molly Mclachlan, Jus McMullen, Xiarra-Diamond Nimrod, Carla Pagano, Chanel Pettaway, Eli Piccarreta, Jennifer Raymond, Cole Rechan, Cory Sparks, Tony Talamo, Austin Thach, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Tashana Ventura, Wallo, Justin "Meezy" Williams, and Nico Ziangas, as well as rappers and producers Big Boi, Hit-Boy, Master P, MC Lyte, Pete Rock, Rakim, Redman, Slick Rick, Tay Keith and Ty Dolla $ign. This brings the entire XXL Awards board members to 309.

Check out the XXL Awards 2025 nominees and see the board members page below.

XXL Awards 2025 Nominees

Artist of the Year

Tyler, The Creator

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj

Drake

Travis Scott

GloRilla

Future

Album of the Year

Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Kendrick Lamar, GNX

Tyler, The Creator, Chromakopia

Future and Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You

Doechii, Alligator Bites Never Heal

Gunna, One of Wun

21 Savage, American Dream

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Drake, “Family Matters”

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, “Carnival” featuring Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid

GloRilla, “Yeah Glo!”

Future and Metro Boomin, “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Sexyy Red, “Get It Sexyy”

Kendrick Lamar, “Euphoria”

Male Rapper of the Year

Travis Scott

Future

Tyler, The Creator

Eminem

J. Cole

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Female Rapper of the Year

Nicki Minaj

GloRilla

Doechii

Sexyy Red

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Rapsody

Best New Artist of the Year

BossMan Dlow

BigXthaPlug

Hunxho

4batz

Skilla Baby

That Mexican OT

Cash Cobain

Lyricist of the Year

Ab-Soul

Eminem

J. Cole

Tyler, The Creator

Drake

Doechii

Kendrick Lamar

Producer of the Year

Mustard

Metro Boomin

Tyler, The Creator

Sounwave

The Alchemist

Boi-1da

Go Grizzly

Performer of the Year

Travis Scott

Nicki Minaj

Tyler, The Creator

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Doechii

Video of the Year

A$AP Rocky, “Taylor Swif”

Eminem, “Houdini”

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Tyler, The Creator, “Noid”

Travis Scott, “FE!N” featuring Playboi Carti

Megan Thee Stallion, “BOA”

Kendrick Lamar, “Squabble Up”

Hip-Hop’s Humanitarian of the Year

Quavo

Gunna

Flavor Flav

The Weeknd

50 Cent

Chance The Rapper

Macklemore

The People's Champ

Playboi Carti

Nicki Minaj

Tyler, The Creator

Travis Scott

Young Thug

Sexyy Red

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

Future

Eminem

J. Cole

GloRilla

Latto

Kendrick Lamar

Cardi B

Destroy Lonely

Ye

50 Cent

Doechii

Gunna

Watch the XXL Awards 2025 Nominees Announced