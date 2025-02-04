Here Are the XXL Awards 2025 Nominees and New Board Members
It's that time of year again. The XXL Awards 2025 nominees and new board members have been announced.
As we always do about this time, the XXL staff has chosen artists in 12 categories, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Producer of the Year and more. Kendrick Lamar leads the way with 10 nominations.
XXL leaves it up to an extensive network of label executives, A&Rs, marketing experts, managers, promoters, producers, DJs, publicists, select veteran artists and more to crown the winners. Voting starts today (Feb. 4). The winners for all 12 categories will be announced on Feb. 12 on XXLMag.com.
This year, XXL added 54 more music industry players to the awards board including Beau Benton, Joie Binns, Bradley Bledsoe, Bootleg Kev, Corey "C-Notes" Calder, Ashley Calhoun, Lauren Ceradini, Allegra Chautin, Aaron "Ace" Christian, Alex Ciccimarro, Karen Civil, Dove Clark, George Clark III, Sam Cohen, Jamil Davis, Yomi Desalu, Wendy Day, Nick Dierl, DJ Holiday, Mateo Dorado, Zach Friedman, Brianna Harrison, Kevin Holiday, Shauna James, Marcus "Don Dada" Johnson, Angelique Jones, Peter Kadin, Tavia Mapp-Deterville, Molly Mclachlan, Jus McMullen, Xiarra-Diamond Nimrod, Carla Pagano, Chanel Pettaway, Eli Piccarreta, Jennifer Raymond, Cole Rechan, Cory Sparks, Tony Talamo, Austin Thach, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Tashana Ventura, Wallo, Justin "Meezy" Williams, and Nico Ziangas, as well as rappers and producers Big Boi, Hit-Boy, Master P, MC Lyte, Pete Rock, Rakim, Redman, Slick Rick, Tay Keith and Ty Dolla $ign. This brings the entire XXL Awards board members to 309.
Check out the XXL Awards 2025 nominees and see the board members page below.
XXL Awards 2025 Nominees
Artist of the Year
Tyler, The Creator
Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj
Drake
Travis Scott
GloRilla
Future
Album of the Year
Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
Kendrick Lamar, GNX
Tyler, The Creator, Chromakopia
Future and Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
Doechii, Alligator Bites Never Heal
Gunna, One of Wun
21 Savage, American Dream
Song of the Year
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Drake, “Family Matters”
Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, “Carnival” featuring Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid
GloRilla, “Yeah Glo!”
Future and Metro Boomin, “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar
Sexyy Red, “Get It Sexyy”
Kendrick Lamar, “Euphoria”
Male Rapper of the Year
Travis Scott
Future
Tyler, The Creator
Eminem
J. Cole
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Female Rapper of the Year
Nicki Minaj
GloRilla
Doechii
Sexyy Red
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Rapsody
Best New Artist of the Year
BossMan Dlow
BigXthaPlug
Hunxho
4batz
Skilla Baby
That Mexican OT
Cash Cobain
Lyricist of the Year
Ab-Soul
Eminem
J. Cole
Tyler, The Creator
Drake
Doechii
Kendrick Lamar
Producer of the Year
Mustard
Metro Boomin
Tyler, The Creator
Sounwave
The Alchemist
Boi-1da
Go Grizzly
Performer of the Year
Travis Scott
Nicki Minaj
Tyler, The Creator
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Doechii
Video of the Year
A$AP Rocky, “Taylor Swif”
Eminem, “Houdini”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Tyler, The Creator, “Noid”
Travis Scott, “FE!N” featuring Playboi Carti
Megan Thee Stallion, “BOA”
Kendrick Lamar, “Squabble Up”
Hip-Hop’s Humanitarian of the Year
Quavo
Gunna
Flavor Flav
The Weeknd
50 Cent
Chance The Rapper
Macklemore
The People's Champ
Playboi Carti
Nicki Minaj
Tyler, The Creator
Travis Scott
Young Thug
Sexyy Red
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion
Future
Eminem
J. Cole
GloRilla
Latto
Kendrick Lamar
Cardi B
Destroy Lonely
Ye
50 Cent
Doechii
Gunna