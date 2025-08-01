Metro Boomin, Yeat, Ski Mask The Slump God and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As temps continue to rise, some of your favorite hip-hop artists continue to bring the heat. This week, a super producer puts out a star-studded mixtape for the summer, a popular West Coast rhymer shares his latest EP on short notice, a South Florida rapper puts out a project for his early supporters and more.

Metro Boomin Drops A Futuristic Summa Mixtape

Metro Boomin is putting his stamp on 2025 with the new mixtape, Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa (Hosted by DJ Spinz). The hitmaking beatsmith announced the offering on July 4 and has continued to tease the stacked guest list, which includes Future, Lil Baby, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, T.I. and many more. There is a total of 24 songs on the two-disc release, which is hosted by DJ Spinz. AFS features the single "Slide" featuring Rosco Dash.

Yeat Delivers Dangerous Summer EP

Keeping a similar theme, Yeat is back with his first project of 2025, the Dangerous Summer EP. The extended play was only announced earlier this week, with Yeat noting on Instagram, "NEW EP NO ROLL OUT NO DELUXË." The new release was preceded by the single "I'm Yeat" with BNYX. The 11-song offering also includes guest appearances from FKA Twigs, Don Toliver, SahBabii and more. Yeat teases what’s to come on his long-rumored forthcoming LP, ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe).

Ski Mask The Slump God Uploads The Lost Files Project

Ski Mask The Slump God puts out a treat for his day-one fans. On Wednesday (July 30), he dipped into the vault and released a collection of "Soundcloud classics" never released before on DSPs. There are 30 songs in total, including the tracks "Broly" featuring XXXTentacion, "Fatality" featuring X, "Where's The Blow!" featuring Lil Pump and more. Ski's previous project, 11th Dimension, dropped last June. The project comes off the arrival of "Catch Me Outside 2," the follow-up to his critically acclaimed hit "Catch Me Outside."

Check out all the new hip-hop projects this week from Saweetie, Curren$y, $uicideboy$ and more below.