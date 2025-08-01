Metro Boomin, Yeat, Ski Mask The Slump God and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As temps continue to rise, some of your favorite hip-hop artists continue to bring the heat. This week, a super producer puts out a star-studded mixtape for the summer, a popular West Coast rhymer shares his latest EP on short notice, a South Florida rapper puts out a project for his early supporters and more.
Metro Boomin Drops A Futuristic Summa Mixtape
Metro Boomin is putting his stamp on 2025 with the new mixtape, Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa (Hosted by DJ Spinz). The hitmaking beatsmith announced the offering on July 4 and has continued to tease the stacked guest list, which includes Future, Lil Baby, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, T.I. and many more. There is a total of 24 songs on the two-disc release, which is hosted by DJ Spinz. AFS features the single "Slide" featuring Rosco Dash.
Read More: Hip-Hop's Biggest First-Week Sales for Projects in 2025
Yeat Delivers Dangerous Summer EP
Keeping a similar theme, Yeat is back with his first project of 2025, the Dangerous Summer EP. The extended play was only announced earlier this week, with Yeat noting on Instagram, "NEW EP NO ROLL OUT NO DELUXË." The new release was preceded by the single "I'm Yeat" with BNYX. The 11-song offering also includes guest appearances from FKA Twigs, Don Toliver, SahBabii and more. Yeat teases what’s to come on his long-rumored forthcoming LP, ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe).
Ski Mask The Slump God Uploads The Lost Files Project
Ski Mask The Slump God puts out a treat for his day-one fans. On Wednesday (July 30), he dipped into the vault and released a collection of "Soundcloud classics" never released before on DSPs. There are 30 songs in total, including the tracks "Broly" featuring XXXTentacion, "Fatality" featuring X, "Where's The Blow!" featuring Lil Pump and more. Ski's previous project, 11th Dimension, dropped last June. The project comes off the arrival of "Catch Me Outside 2," the follow-up to his critically acclaimed hit "Catch Me Outside."
Check out all the new hip-hop projects this week from Saweetie, Curren$y, $uicideboy$ and more below.
Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa (Hosted by DJ Spinz)Metro Boomin
Dangerous Summer EPYeat
The Lost FilesSki Mask The Slump God
7/30Curren$y
Head on SwivelJuicy J
Hella Pressure EPSaweetie
Homixide Lifestyle 2Homixide Gang
Thy Kingdom Come$uicideboy$
Luka Troncic 2BabyTron
Summer SongsWolfacejoeyy
Electronic Dream 2AraabMUZIK
The Greatest of All TrapsMontana 700
Possession With IntentOT The Real and 38 Spesh
Once More EPXaviersobased
iiDesiigner
24Hrs in Tokyo 224Hrs and Madeintyo
Almost Normal AgainLil Poppa
King Chop 3Young Chop
Don't Kross Tha BoneRucci
In RhythmRexx Life Raj
Untreated TraumaFattmack