21 Savage has scored the second No. 1 album of his career.

On Sunday (Oct. 11), Billboard unveiled the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, revealing 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's new Savage Mode 2 album has debuted at No. 1. The new collaborative studio project pushed 171,000 equivalent album sales including 22,000 traditional album sales. The LP's songs totaled 200.1 million on-demand streams.

The impressive debut marks an increase in sales of over 1,000 percent more than what the first Savage Mode project moved in its first week of release back in 2016. The first offering, which served as 21 Savage's breakout release, includes the spearheading singles "X" featuring Future and "No Heart." The new album contains 15 songs and has guest spots from Drake ("Mr. Right Now"), Young Thug ("Rich Nigga Shit") and Young Nudy ("Snitches & Rats"). The album also features narration from Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman.

If album sales are any indication, 21 Savage's stock is on the rise. His debut studio offering, Issa Album, moved 77,000 units when it was released in 2017, and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. His sophomore album, I Am > I Was, came out the gate with 133,000 units and entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1 in 2018.

Other hip-hop artists in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart include Pop Smoke (Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, No. 3), YG (My Life 4Hunnid, No. 4), Bryson Tiller (Anniversary, No. 5), Machine Gun Kelly (Tickets to My Downfall, No. 6), Juice Wrld (Legends Never Die, No. 8), YoungBoy Never Broke Again (Top, No. 9) and Lil Baby (My Turn, No. 10).

