21 Savage Honored as One of Time’s Most Influential People of 2024

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady April 17, 2024 12:16 PM
21 Savage performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

21 Savage is being honored by Time magazine as one of the most influential people of 2024.

21 Savage Is One of the Most Influential People of 2024

On Wednesday (April 17), Time published its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People of the year, and 21 Savage made the cut. Burna Boy penned his thoughts on Savage’s impact over the past year, calling his success “remarkable.”

“I trust my gut when it comes to my music and collaborations, and I find myself naturally drawn to artists like 21 Savage,” Burna Boy wrote. “Those who remain grounded in their convictions and consistently defy the constraints imposed upon them.”

Burna continued, “His approach to rap is refreshingly genuine; he speaks to us in a relatable way, effortlessly navigating the complexities of the genre. Whether he tackles weighty subjects or offers moments of levity, his delivery remains compelling.”

Actress Taraji P. Henson, singer Dua Lipa, NFL player Patrick Mahomes and businessman Mark Cuban, among others, are also included on the list.

21 Savage to Embark on American Dream Tour

21 Savage’s latest accomplishment comes as he gets ready to hit the road for his American Dream tour on May 1. The Slaughter Gang leader will be bringing along JID and Nardo Wick for the extensive North American trek, which will conclude on June 15 in Savage’s hometown of Atlanta.

The tour is in support of 21 Savage’s third studio album, American Dream, which was released in January. His performance trek comes almost six years after his last solo offering, i am > i wasdropped back in 2018. Savage most recently released the music video for his single “Should’ve Wore a Bonnet” featuring Brent Faiyaz, on April 3.

