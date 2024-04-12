Who Is Adin Ross?

Adin Ross has made a name for himself by becoming a massive figure in the livestreaming space. The 23-year-old Florida native started streaming when he was just a teen, playing mainly video games like NBA 2K. Ross has frequently said he was so dedicated to making it as a streamer that he skipped his high school prom to play video games. By 2019, he had launched his own channel on Twitch, and his NBA 2K ventures led him to befriending Bronny James, LeBron James' son.

From there, Ross' channel took off like wildfire, in part thanks to his braggadocious personality and trolling behavior. He was also known to bet insane sums of cash on 2K games. However, over the last few years, the hip-hop community has fully embraced Adin Ross. The streamer has become a go-to source for rapper interviews and other rumors. These days, he streams on the Kick platform.

Why Is Adin Ross Popular?

Once Ross and Bronny connected, the two began streaming together in 2020, on Twitch and betting thousands of dollars on NBA 2K games. As 2020 continued, Adin Ross began to connect with even more celebrities, and by the end of that year, he had played Grand Theft Auto alongside Tee Grizzley.

Ross said in an interview with No Jumper in 2021 that his foray into chilling with rappers is due to Tee Grizzley coming on his stream. "It all started with Tee Grizzley," Ross told No Jumper. He explained that the Detroit rapper is a Twitch streamer himself, so they connected just from interacting on the platform.

By 2021, Adin Ross had made enough money to move into a Miami mansion once lived in by internet personality Corinna Kopf. The two of them hosted a viral livestream in a hot tub together, and Ross' career officially took off from there. Since then, Ross has gained traction at light speed. At the end of that year, he had befriended numerous rappers including Lil Yachty, Lil Tecca, 24kGoldn, Lil Tjay, Iann Dior and Sheck Wes, and had them on his stream.

Two of his most notable guests on Kick have been Sexyy Red and 21 Savage. The latter artist faced the wrath of Ross' supporters when he appeared on the livestream in February. 21 Savage was playing a high-stakes card game with Ross on live, and the Slaughter Gang leader was accused of cheating the streamer out of $250,000 due to loaded cards. This was never confirmed, though the fans reached their own conclusions at the time. Then Ross trolled the public in March and said that he paid Sexyy Red to take his virginity, which turned out to be nothing more than a joke.

Polo G Takes Issue With Adin Ross

However, not every rapper took to Adin Ross' unique brand of trolling, which usually involved insinuating he or the person he was trolling was homosexual. Polo G quipped back at Ross in 2021, commenting on an Instagram post in which the streamer had written "Polo G is so fine bro." The Chicago rapper didn't take kindly to Ross' words.

“Aye fo stop playin u goin too far w dat s**t now," Polo wrote. Ross continued to milk the situation for days after, discussing it with his followers on TikTok and Twitch and even recording an "apology freestyle."

For Ross, all press is good press, and the strange Polo G situation didn't stop the streamer from extending his reach even further into hip-hop. In the last few months of 2024 especially, Ross has emerged as a source of insider knowledge for hip-hop fans. He got an interview with Playboi Carti, who is notoriously elusive, and in March, said he has secret information about Kendrick Lamar's ongoing beef with Drake and J. Cole.

As Ross' prevalence in hip-hop continues to rise, it'll be interesting to see where he goes from here.

