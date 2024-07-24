Iggy Azalea Says She’s a Single Mother and Doesn’t Really Co-Parent With Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea claims she's a single mother and doesn't really co-parent with Playboi Carti.

Iggy Azalea Says She's a Single Mother

On Tuesday (July 23), Iggy Azalea sat down for an interview for the Dinner's on Me With Jesse Tyler Ferguson podcast and spoke about her recent pivot into the meme coin craze consuming pop culture at the moment. She also spoke about raising her son Onyx, who she shares with Playboi Carti, and said she was not co-parenting with the Opium leader.

"I'm very much a single mother. I'm very much the only parent, no disrespect, but yes, I am not co-parenting really, and that's just the reality of it," Azalea says around the eight-minute mark below. "It's one, it's 24/7."

Later in the podcast, Azalea added that she's become much more active as a mother in recent years, and shouted out motherhood in general.

"I no longer want to be traveling around everywhere. I want to take my son to school. I want him to have memories with me and give him that time," she explains at the 22-minute mark. "It's really important to me. I owe my success in large part to my mother because she spent so much time with me and she just really gassed me up and made me think I was a superwoman genius, dancer extraordinaire, painter extraordinaire, chef, whatever it was. And it's important to me, even when my son's only four, that I know I'm there, instilling that confidence in him and just helping guide him."

Iggy concluded that it's her "job" to make sure she's engaging with Onyx. "I think if you're going to have a child, you should be prepared to do that and engage in that way. And I really want to. I toured two years with my son on a bus and it was time for that to end."

Iggy and Carti welcomed their son Onyx back in 2020. The Australian rapper had previously referred to herself as a single parent when she announced her split from Carti a few months after Onyx was born and said "I’m raising my son alone." She clarified those comments a few days later after Carti was labeled an absent father, but it seems she's standing by them now.

Read More: Playboi Carti Promises New Album Is Coming

Iggy Azalea Opens Up About Ending Relationship With Playboi Carti

Azalea previously opened up about her relationship with her child's father in a separate podcast interview back in 2023. While a guest on the High Low With EmRata podcast, Azalea described her relationship with the rapper as "volatile."

"Like, right after I had my son, I left his father," Iggy told host Emily Ratajkowski. "Something happened one day with my son’s father and me and it was just one of those moments where you’re just like, ‘I didn’t wake up thinking this is what my day would be.’ But by the end of the day, I was on a plane to Los Angeles and I never went back and that was the end of it."

Playboi Carti was seen hanging with his son last December, which Iggy also criticized for being a rare occurrence.

See Iggy Azalea talk about parenting below.

Listen to Iggy Azalea Claim She's Not Really Co-Parenting With Playboi Carti