Playboi Carti Promises New Album Is Coming

Playboi Carti Gives Album Update

On June 5, Carti headlined the Splash! Festival at Ferropolis in Gräfenhainichen, Germany. During the show, the rapper shared an album update with fans via a voice-over during a break in the action.

"As promised, the album is coming," the voice says around the 26:35 mark of the video below over a blaring guitar riff. "I promise you, the album is coming. So, it's only right that I come here tonight and give you a world premiere."

Following the message, Carti performed the unreleased songs "All Red" and "G-Wagon."

Is Playboi Carti's Album Coming Soon?

Playboi Carti has been playing in fans' faces about his new Music album for the past couple of years, which he described in his Spring 2022 cover story with XXL.

"Love. Sex. Drugs. Changes in my life," Carti revealed. "I’ve been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar. I want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free. I hope this album brings peace to the world, honestly. I’m in love with what I’m doing."

Last February, Playboi Carti's tour DJ revealed the album is done. However, the announcement was followed by song leaks. Earlier this year, Carti shared several songs that are presumed to be on the album including "H00DBYAIR," "2024" and "Backrooms" featuring Travis Scott. However, there have been no solid updates on when the LP will be released and fans are getting restless.

Check out Playboi Carti's announcement that his new album is coming below.

Watch Playboi Carti's Splash! Festival Performance